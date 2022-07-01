 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

alert top story

Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 12 years for Central Illinois robberies

  • 0

PEORIA — A Mechanicsburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for robbery and attempted escape.

John W. Beck, 55, pleaded guilty in January to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery and one count of attempted escape.

Peoria man charged with possessing stolen car in McLean County

He was charged in April 2021 for a series of robberies earlier that month.

Court documents said Beck robbed six businesses within two weeks in April 2021: Dollar General in Buffalo, April 8; Bank of Pontiac in Odell, April 9; Fast Stop Store in Odell, April 17; Village Pantry in Paxton, April 18; Subway in Danville, April 19; and Elmwood Bank in Elmwood, April 20.

Beck also stole four vehicles during the string of robberies — two from different individuals in Mechanicsburg and Paris, Illinois, and two from separate car dealers in Springfield.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Beck and transported him to the Livingston County Jail, from where he attempted to escape in September 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

Police say nine people have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager. Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital. Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders. Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m. They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: A virtual testing ground for cyber-warfare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News