McNabb sentenced to 28 years for role in 2019 Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.

Amari M. McNabb, of Chicago suburb Country Club Hills, was the last of three men to be sentenced for Nash’s death, which resulted from an April 2, 2019, shootout at an outdoor party in the 1200 block of Orchard Road. Police recovered 20 shell casings at the scene from three different guns.

Scotty Allen, 21, and Exodus Hebert, 21, were previously sentenced to 50 years and 20 years in prison, respectively, for the fatal shooting.

McNabb was found guilty in a jury trial last summer of three murder charges and a charge of mob action. The jury acquitted him on one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors and defense lay out their cases at the opening of the Amari McNabb trial.

McNabb was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder charges, which merged into one count, and three years in prison for mob action.

Friday’s sentencing came moments after Judge Casey Costigan denied a defense motion for a new trial.

Defense lawyer Edward Johnson said there was “no direct evidence” that McNabb was involved in the shooting.

The court had previously determined that Allen fired the fatal shot and Hebert was the driver of a “getaway car.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick argued Friday that McNabb “took an active role” in the shooting by helping to coordinate the shooting.

The prosecutor pointed to a police interview with McNabb in which he accused Nash’s younger brother of having a role in a separate Bloomington murder about five months earlier.

Johnson filed a notice of appeal with the clerk’s office following Friday’s hearing. The case will head to the appellate court for consideration, and the court has appointed a public defender to represent McNabb.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

