McLean County state's attorney, sheriff sue over SAFE-T Act

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County state’s attorney and sheriff have filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state’s top Democrats, calling the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act “unconstitutional” and "nearly impossible" to implement.

Several state's attorneys across Illinois have filed similar suits against the law signed by Pritzker in February 2021. Among other things, it eliminates the state's system of cash bail effective this January, mandates all police officers wear body cameras by 2025 and makes significant reforms to law enforcement use-of-force standards.

Supporters have praised it as a means to reduce the number of incarcerated people who are awaiting trial, with many saying the existing cash bail system disproportionately affected poor people and people of color.

In an announcement late Tuesday, McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said her office and Sheriff Jon Sandage filed a complaint last week against Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.

Reynolds and Sandage “support the effort to bring about meaningful, responsible bail reform and remain committed to that endeavor,” according to the announcement sent to Bloomington-Normal media Tuesday.

Reynolds said her office as well as the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services, the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices Implementation Task Force and the Illinois Judicial College have worked to prepare for the aspects of the law coming into effect Jan. 1, 2023, including the elimination of cash bail.

“What has become clear is that the SAFE-T Act is full of contradictions and ambiguities to the extent that implementation across the state is nearly impossible,” Reynolds said.

Starting Jan. 1, local circuit judges will be able to consider several factors for pretrial detainment for those charged with a forcible felony that is not probation-eligible, including if the defendant is a danger to an individual or to the community or considered a flight risk.

However, individuals charged with probational offenses such as second-degree murder, drug trafficking, arson and robbery can only be denied pretrial release under the flight risk standard.

Reynolds said public safety concerns related to the release of those accused of violent offenses have been raised by state’s attorney’s offices in nearly every county.

“Law enforcement and prosecutors are not in a position to make legislative changes but are committed to ongoing negotiations with those that hold that power. A responsible compromise that is acceptable to all stakeholders is possible,” she said.

In a debate last week against challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, Pritzker defended the SAFE-T Act but acknowledged some changes to the legislation are needed. He did not provide specific examples, only that “there are clarifications that can be made.”