BLOOMINGTON — Nearly three years have passed since the murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose neck and back were pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes after being detained.

3 years after George Floyd's death, are local police as diverse as their communities? A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and triggered conversations about the racial makeup of police departments compared to the community they serve; three other Minneapolis police officers stood by as Floyd lost his life.

Although the diversity of the four law enforcement agencies representing Bloomington-Normal hasn't significantly changed over the past three years, police chiefs have voiced their concerns about recruiting, retaining and encouraging the promotion of minority candidates.

For some departments, the challenge lies in the lack of a substantial candidate pool to fill open positions with minority candidates. Other departments lack experienced officers with the desire to assume leadership roles at the cost of additional responsibilities and inconvenient shifts.

Current diversity

In Bloomington, data provided by the department shows that 91% of the department’s 122 officers are white and about 9% are people of color, including six Hispanic officers, at the end of 2022. According to U.S. census data, the city’s population is 73.1% white and 9.5% Black.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said the department had 666 applicants in the past 15 months, 21% of whom were Black, 14% of whom were Hispanic and 18% of whom were women.

In 2022 alone, 145 applications were received from minority candidates, he added.

Although the applicant diversity is trending in the right direction, Simington said, there haven't been as many people signing up to take a promotional test for advancement to sergeant or lieutenant.

Simington, who is the only non-white BPD officer in a supervisory role, said he plans to roll out a mentorship program later this spring or early this summer to educate officers interested in advancement.

"The future of this department is already here serving in other capacities, and we want to provide opportunities for female staff as well as our minorities to participate in other areas of the department: investigations, street crimes, our Task Force 6 collaboration with the state police, traffic crash reconstruction (and) crowd control," Simington said.

One of the largest disparities between police diversity and community diversity is within the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

By the end of 2022, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office had 47 officers, of whom 95.7% are white and 4.3% are Hispanic. The county’s population was listed in 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data as 78.6% white, 8.8% Black, 5.4% Hispanic, 5.1% Asian and 2.1% other ethnicities.

McLean County Sheriff Matthew Lane said his department has a very good pool of officers looking to advance.

However, recruitment efforts have been very difficult, particularly for corrections officers.

The McLean County Jail currently is down 24 officers. In response, the sheriff's office already has lowered the age of service for corrections officers to 18.

And in April, the McLean County Board authorized bonuses for officers hired in 2023 who remain in McLean County through their one-year probationary period.

Local competition also plays a factor. Lane said he recently had two promising Black candidates, but one decided that the opportunity wasn't for him and the other took a job in Bloomington.

Therefore, the sheriff's office has resorted to several new recruitment strategies, including radio advertisements, billboards and visits to local schools for career day.

"We haven't found that golden ticket for recruitment," Lane said.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

Applicant shortages

Officer Arely Ocon, who has been with the Normal Police Department for about 14 months, said her academy class was about 70 people and estimated that about 17 of those candidates were women.

Originally from Aurora, Ocon said she chose to serve Normal because she wanted to be in a town small enough for her to engage with the community but big enough to fight against crime.

"I'm Hispanic, and Normal doesn't have a large population of Hispanic communities, but they are out there and I wanted to represent them in the department," Ocon said.

The Normal Police Department has 84 officers, of whom 85.7% are white, 8.3% are Black, 3.6% are Hispanic and 2.4% are Asian. The town’s population is 80.1% white, 11.9% Black and 6.3% Hispanic.

Although the diversity of NPD has slightly improved over the past three years, Normal Police Chief Stephen Petrilli said the number of applications for sworn officers definitely has taken a downward trend, as has the number of applicants that finish the department's vetting and testing processes.

"By the time we get to the end of those (tests), a lot of times we're down to I would say between 15 and 20 qualified candidates where that number sometimes was double or even triple that three or four years ago," Petrilli said.

In 2017, the Normal Police Department received 245 applications for positions as sworn officers. But by 2020, that number dropped to 43, according to data provided by Normal police.

Like Bloomington, Normal struggles to encourage minority candidates to accept promotions. Petrilli said about 8% of supervisory positions are filled by minority officers.

"You may have an officer that's got 10-plus years on that may be in a unit or have a shift that's more desirable for their family life, and a lot of times, taking that promotion kind of brings you back down to the bottom of the seniority list," Petrilli said.

Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said his department is not exempt from recruitment and promotion issues.

ISU officers only have to be with the department for a year to become corporal, which Woodruff said is a step to a full-time supervisor role and provides opportunities to improve leadership skills. However, officers have to be willing to accept the responsibility.

"I have several officers who have more than five years on and more than 10 years on, they just have no desire to take on the additional responsibility of leadership," Woodruff said.

At Illinois State University, the police force is 78.6% white and 21.4% minority officers.

Community trust

But even with departments of equal diversity to their communities, public trust may still be lacking.

When 18-year-old Taylor Brown refused a Normal Police officer's request to hand over her cellphone as part of an investigation into a structure fire, body camera footage shows that she was forced to the ground by multiple officers and put in handcuffs.

"I came down here willingly because you're a Black woman," Brown told the female officer requesting her phone.

Brown has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers involved in her arrest, which she said was made without probable cause and used excessive force. Town and police officials have declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Representatives of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP said improved diversity within law enforcement doesn't just stop at the recruitment of minority officers.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the NAACP's Bloomington-Normal branch, said she has found that many African-American communities don't see police officers unless a crime has occurred or is about to occur.

But if children were able to see these officers at their churches and their youth events building relationships with the public, it would ensure that police departments were more reflective of their community not just in terms of numbers.

Campbell-Jackson added that holding job fairs at nontraditional sites such as African-American churches may help to identify minority candidates who care about their community and their constituents.

"Oftentimes, we have to be courageous enough to take a nontraditional approach," Campbell-Jackson said. "So perhaps law enforcement can use different vehicles such as the NAACP and African-American churches to develop a rich pipeline for diverse candidates who desire to become a member of law enforcement."

Female recruitment

As of the end of 2022, the Normal Police Department was about 13% female, Bloomington police was about 5.7% female, ISU's police was about 14.3% female and the sheriff's office was 4.3% female.

To boost these numbers, the Bloomington and Normal police departments both have signed a nationwide pledge known as the 30x30 Initiative to improve the number of women in law enforcement.

The initiative is made up of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations whose ultimate goal is to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030 and to ensure police, policies and culture intentionally support qualified women officers.

Lane said he would be more than happy to achieve that goal if his candidate pool weren't so limited.

Currently, women make up 12% of all sworn officers in the U.S. and 3% of all police leadership roles, according to the initiative's website.