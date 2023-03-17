BLOOMINGTON — A 2016 sexual assault case that was pending against a McLean County man for seven years was dismissed this week by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey L. Martin, 58, was charged in January 2016 with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over 60, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of theft.

That case was dismissed this week ahead of a jury trial that had been scheduled for Monday.

McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said her office dismissed the case because the woman named in the case had become uncooperative.

“We typically avoid putting a sex assault victim on the stand if his/her desire is to avoid trial,” she said in an email to The Pantagraph on Friday, noting the woman Martin was accused of assaulting is elderly and facing medical issues. “She requested it be dismissed so we acquiesced to her wishes.”

He had been remanded to the McLean County jail to await the jury trial in the 2016 case, but with its dismissal, Martin no longer has any pending cases in McLean County and is expected to be transported to the Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.

