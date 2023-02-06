Martin spent much of Monday's sentencing hearing trying to speak over the judge, prosecutor and a police witness giving testimony, objecting at least 20 times for various reasons — all of which were overruled. He was removed from the courtroom twice and placed in an adjoining room so Judge William Yoder could regain control of the proceeding.
After spending much of his allotted time Monday arguing matters from his jury trial, Martin asked Yoder to give him a probation sentence in the child pornography case.
Yoder said a community-based sentence would “deprecate the seriousness” of the offenses and not align with the ends of justice.
“Based on (Martin’s) history, his lack of empathy, his lack of compassion and his repeated criminality, the court believes … when he is released, he is very likely to prey on the public again,” Yoder said.
Before giving the sentence, the judge said he would not take into consideration testimony given Monday regarding the sexual assault case, setting it for trial March 20.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kirk Schoenbein called Martin a lifelong felon, a “human being without a conscience" and an incorrigible criminal “that just will not stop.”
“We don’t know their names; we don’t know their backgrounds; we don’t know their jobs, but there are future victims of Jeffrey Martin whose future is being decided here today,” Schoenbein said, asking for the 28-year sentence.
Martin told the court he does have a conscience, and “I’m trying to be truthful. … I see everybody else lying.”
Yoder sentenced Martin to 28 years in the Department of Corrections in total, through a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences for the 10 counts.
Martin was given credit for 1,971 days served.
He was remanded back into McLean County custody to await his next court date — a final pre-trial hearing on March 16 in the sexual assault case.
