BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County jury is weighing the outcome of Michael Bakana’s murder trial.

Closing arguments were made Friday morning in the case against 44-year-old Bakana, who is accused of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Mariah Petracca, 22, attempted murder in the shooting of another woman, and aggravated battery. Bakana has pleaded not guilty.

He failed to appear for the fifth day, after authorities said he cut off his GPS monitor Monday just as the trial was due to begin. A no-bond warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve told the jury that they can take his absence into consideration when they deliberate.

“He’s not even here for his murder trial. You can take that back to the jury room as consciousness of guilt,” he said.

In his closing, Horve described this as a case of “revenge and retribution,” a phrase he repeated throughout.

“This is a straightforward case,” he said, describing the events of that night that were captured on a Bloomington Police Department public safety camera.

The video shows Bakana and the two women arguing, which attorneys on both sides said was because one of the women cut in line to get into Daddios Bar, 527 N. Main St. in Bloomington after she realized she had left her phone and wallet inside after getting kicked out for dancing on a stage.

“It’s hard to believe someone is dead over this,” Horve said.

On the video, which was played for the jury several times throughout the trial, Bakana is seen walking across the street and away from the bar during the argument. He leaves the view of the camera and within one minute, he is seen walking back to the women and continuing to argue down the street as they walk away.

Horve said he went to get a gun from his car, and “he came back armed and then confronted, chased, went after, pursued two drunk, defenseless girls.”

Petracca is seen shoving Bakana into the wall outside the bar. Both women turn and walk away. It then appears that the defendant reacts by pulling a gun from his back waistband and firing multiple shots at the women.

Ten shots were fired. One shot missed; four struck Petracca — three of those in her back. The other shots hit the other woman, including two after she was already on the ground. The surviving victim, Bibianna Cornejo, testified during the trial and showed the jury the scarring that remains on her arm and side from the gunshot wounds she suffered.

Bakana’s attorney Clyde Guilamo argued Bakana acted in self-defense, noting a bruise that formed on Bakana’s face after he hit the wall.

He asked the jury to find Bakana not guilty. Of his absence, Guilamo said “So what if Mr. Bakana isn’t here? He doesn’t have to come here and explain any of this stuff” as legally the defendant is not required to prove his innocence.

Guilamo argued the women initiated the violence and that Cornejo insulted and spit on Bakana during the argument. With an insult to Bakana’s late father, “she starts striking a nerve and she wants to keep on pushing it.

“She’s inviting violence to Michael,” Guilamo said. “... That’s what she’s doing; she’s threatening him.”

The attorney played an interview between Bakana and Bloomington officers in which he told them he was “a weak man” who had “already been beaten by women.” Guilamo said fear was an element of his self-defense.

While “we wish Mike would have just left” when the women tried to walk away, Guilamo said Bakana had “no duty to attempt to escape.”

Horve said that included in the jury instructions in an explanation of self-defense that says, “A person is justified in the use of force if he reasonably believes it necessary to protect himself or another against the imminent use of unlawful force. … And if you are going to use deadly force, you can only respond to prevent imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.”

“Their whole self-defense breaks down when he chose to act, when he follows them,” said Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt, in his rebuttal to the defense’s closing. “... This is rage; this isn’t fear.”

He said there was no threat of “imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.”

“Never once was he even close to being threatened with imminent danger of death or great bodily harm,” Fitt said.

The state rested its case Thursday afternoon and the defense rested without calling any witnesses, concluding the second day of evidence.