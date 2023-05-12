BLOOMINGTON — Michael Bakana was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the January 2021 shooting death of a Bloomington woman.

A McLean County jury returned the verdict after about two hours of deliberation that began late Friday morning.

Bakana, 44, of Normal was accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah Petracca after an argument outside Daddios Bar in downtown Bloomington on Jan. 30, 2021.

The jury convicted him of first-degree murder in her fatal shooting; attempted murder in the shooting of Petracca's friend, Bibianna Cornejo, who survived with permanent nerve damage and multiple bullet wounds; as well as aggravated battery with a firearm.

Bakana remains missing after authorities said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet Monday just as he was due in court. He has not appeared in court since his final pretrial hearing on May 4. A no-bond warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Despite his absence, Bakana’s trial proceeded with testimony and evidence presented in less than two days.

A video recording was played several times during the trial, as the entire incident was captured by a Bloomington Police Department public safety camera.

The video shows Bakana and the two women arguing. Attorneys on both sides said the disagreement began after one of the women cut in line to get into Daddios Bar, 527 N. Main St. in Bloomington, after she realized she had left her phone and wallet inside when she was kicked out for dancing on a stage.

In the video, Bakana is seen walking across the street and away from the bar during the argument. He leaves the view of the camera and within one minute, he is seen walking back to the women and continuing to argue down the street as they walk away.

Petracca is seen shoving Bakana into the wall outside the bar. Both women turn and walk away. It then appears that the defendant reacts by pulling a gun from his back waistband and firing multiple shots at the women.

Ten shots were fired. One shot missed; four struck Petracca — three of those in her back. The other shots hit Cornejo, including two after she was already on the ground.

Bakana’s attorney Clyde Guilamo argued Bakana acted in self-defense, noting a bruise that formed on Bakana’s face after he hit the wall. Calling attention to the insults thrown at Bakana during the argument, Guilamo said the women initiated the violence, saying that Cornejo spit on him and smacked Bakana’s phone out of his hand.

In a rebuttal to closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt said the self-defense claim “breaks down when he chose to act, when he follows them.”

“Never once was he even close to being threatened with imminent danger of death or great bodily harm,” Fitt said.