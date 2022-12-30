McLean County judges to shift roles in the new year

BLOOMINGTON — A new year calls for a McLean County judge shuffle.

An administrative order signed by Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer goes into effect Jan. 1, issuing new judicial assignments for McLean County judges across the criminal, civil and family divisions and specialty court as part of the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Criminal division

Judge Casey Costigan steps into a new role as chief judge of the 11th Circuit and away from adult felony court at the start of this year. He will cover all juvenile delinquency cases, taking over cases that were on Judge Jason Chambers’ docket.

Costigan said Thursday he plans to keep some adult felony cases, including the jury trial scheduled in March for Michael Bakana, who faces murder charges.

Chambers will move up to adult felony court, taking Costigan’s cases and half of all new felony cases. He will also cover extradition cases.

Judge William Yoder will take over as presiding judge for the criminal division, and move into Costigan’s courtroom, which has the largest capacity. He will cover half of all new felony cases and all pending Sexually Violent Person Act cases and other miscellaneous criminal cases.

Chambers will move into Yoder’s courtroom at the start of the year.

Judge Scott Kording will handle all new custodies, including felonies, misdemeanor, domestic violence, driving under the influence and major traffic cases in which the defendant has been detained.

Since McLean County is one of the counties named in the lawsuit filed in opposition to the SAFE-T Act, which would eliminate cash bail, the process for handling new cases may change as the suit moves through litigation and appeals.

Kording will also cover all civil law and conservation cases, as well as DUI, major traffic and minor traffic cases as assigned by the presiding judge.

Judge William Workman will cover felony cases, DUI, major traffic and minor traffic cases as assigned, plus all felony arraignments, felony DUI cases and Firearms Restraining Order Act cases.

Judge Amy McFarland will cover all criminal misdemeanor and domestic violence cases, as well as DUI, major traffic and minor traffic cases as assigned. She will also cover expungement and miscellaneous criminal cases.

Judge Scott Black will cover all ordinance violation cases and “quasi-criminal” cases.

In the criminal division, Judge Brian Goldrick will cover DUI, major traffic and minor traffic cases as assigned.

Civil division

Judge Rebecca Foley, presiding judge of the civil division, will take half of all chancery, law and miscellaneous remedy cases, all law cases involving asbestos litigation, all mental health cases and all asset forfeiture cases that are filed as miscellaneous criminal cases.

She will also cover all guardianship cases involving a disabled adult or a minor in which there is no filing fee waiver filed.

Black will cover all arbitration, eviction, law-magistrate and small claims cases as well as all tax cases regarding the enforcement of the use tax for vehicle sales for the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal.

Fellheimer will take half of all chancery, law and miscellaneous remedy cases, as well as all eminent domain, foreclosure and probate cases, guardianship cases involving estates of a living person and all tax cases except those regarding the city and town use tax for vehicle sales.

For the civil division, Goldrick will also cover all guardianship cases involving a minor in which the party is receiving a filing fee waiver.

Family division

Judge Sarah Duffy, presiding judge of the civil division, covers divorce court, taking half of the dissolution with children cases and half of the dissolution without children cases.

Judge Carla Barnes will cover all of McFarland’s dissolution cases and half of the dissolution with children cases and half of the dissolution without children cases.

Judge Pablo Eves will cover all family cases and dissolution cases as assigned by the presiding judge.

Foley will take all cases involving the Frail Elderly Family Visitation Protection Act cases.

For the family division, Goldrick will cover all adoption cases and all juvenile abuse and neglect cases.

Barnes, Scott, Black, Duffy and Eves will share coverage of emergency and plenary orders of protection, civil no contact and stalking no contact cases when those are designated as order of protection cases.

Black will take over Kording’s order of protection cases.

Specialty court

Kording is the presiding judge for drug court and will take all drug court cases. Foley is designated as the secondary drug court judge.

McFarland is the presiding judge for recovery court and will take all recovery court cases, with Eves designated as the secondary judge.

Judge Charles Feeney of Woodford County is the presiding judge for veterans’ treatment court and will take all such cases, unless they are assigned to a judge within the county of filing. Workman is designated as the secondary judge.

