McLean County Judge Paul Lawrence to retire Dec. 31

He said his wife, Helen Ogar, of Bloomington Law Office of Ogar & Miller, plans to retire the same day. She has practiced law for more than 35 years.
“We just wanted to move onto something else, move onto retirement,” Lawrence said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph.
“I think Jan. 1 we’re going to hop in the car and we’re going to travel for a couple months, but other than that we don’t really have any plans,” he added.
Raised in Bloomington, Lawrence earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his law degree at the University of Missouri, where he met his wife. He returned to Bloomington after law school and he became a lawyer with his father, William Lawrence, for 17 years.
Said Chief Judge Mark A. Fellheimer: “Judge Lawrence is a home-grown judge, having been born and raised in Bloomington, including graduating from Bloomington High School. He and his family are pillars of the local legal, civic and religious communities and graciously give of their time to others and we thank them. His calm and gentle demeanor will be missed as much as his broad legal knowledge and experience.”
Lawrence credits his part-time work with the McLean County Public Defender’s office for much of his early experience. That also was when he became intrigued to become a judge.
“That’s where I really learned how to do trial work. I tried about 90 jury trials during that time,” Lawrence said of the public defender’s office. “That’s when I figured I think I’d like to be a trial judge. I had a couple judges at the time tell me that I should apply for the position and so I did and I ended up getting it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a change like no other during Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence’s 19 years on the bench, he told a joint meeting of the local Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution on Friday.
Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence gives his presentation, "A Judge Looks Back at 20 Years of Interpreting the Constitution," during a commemoration of the U.S. Constitution hosted by the General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution and the Letitia Green Stevenson Daughters of the American Revolution at Grace Church in Normal on Sept 17.
Eleventh Judicial Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence, left, visits with Bloomington High School English and Social Studies teacher Tim Coughlan at the close of a mock murder trial, as part of the McLean County Bar Association Lawyers in the Classroom Program which featured mock trials in Courtroom 5A of the McLean County Law & Justice Center, Bloomington, Friday, May 3, 2013.