McLean County jail inmate charged with battery of fellow inmate, officer

BLOOMINGTON — A man from Chicago in the McLean County jail has been charged with two felony battery charges.
Allen L. Douglas, 35, is charged with aggravated battery of a correctional officer, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony. Court documents allege that Douglas had hit another inmate with a dining tray and then shoved a correctional sergeant who was taking Douglas to his cell afterward.
Douglas is in custody on other charges as well.
Bond for the new charges was set a $20,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would need to pay $2,000 plus $35 in fees to be released. His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Jan. 6.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
