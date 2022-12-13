McLean County jail inmate charged with battery of fellow inmate, officer

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man from Chicago in the McLean County jail has been charged with two felony battery charges. 

Allen L. Douglas, 35, is charged with aggravated battery of a correctional officer, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony. Court documents allege that Douglas had hit another inmate with a dining tray and then shoved a correctional sergeant who was taking Douglas to his cell afterward. 

Douglas is in custody on other charges as well. 

Bond for the new charges was set a $20,000 as a 10% bond, meaning he would need to pay $2,000 plus $35 in fees to be released. His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on Jan. 6. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

