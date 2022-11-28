McLean County jail inmate charged with battery of correctional officers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man in custody at McLean County jail now faces four battery charges after he is said to have spit on and thrown urine at correctional officers this weekend. 

Documents from the McLean County State's Attorney's office say that Andrew J. Allen, 30, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, all Class 2 felonies. He was an inmate at the jail at the time of the alleged offenses. 

Prosecutors say Allen pushed and then spit on a correctional officer on Saturday and then on Sunday threw urine and a cup at a different correctional officer. 

Bond on these offenses was set at $25,000 as a 10% bond, meaning Allen would have to pay $2,535 to be released on these charges. His next appearance on the new charges is an arraignment on Dec. 16. 

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Andrew J. Allen

Andrew J. Allen

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

