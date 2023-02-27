BLOOMINGTON — A vehicle that authorities were seeking in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Bloomington man has been found, McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said Monday.
Kiejoun Watts
was found dead Feb. 20 on the property of of Victory Church, 18180 U.S. 150, authorities said previously. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died of a gunshot wound, and Lane said the death was being investigated as a homicide.
On Feb. 21, the sheriff's office said it was seeking a black 2015 Lincoln MKZ sedan in connection with the homicide investigation. Deputies found that vehicle at 10 a.m. Monday,
Lane said. He did not say where or in what condition the vehicle was found.
"There is no further information that can be released at this time," he said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Hanner at 309-888-5063, Lt. Tuttle at 309-888-5928 or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office main line at 309-888-5019.
During a brief visit to Poland after visiting Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden told a crowd in Warsaw that democracy 'lifts up the human spirit,' and that decisions made over the next five years will shape the world for decades.
Photos from President Biden's speech in Warsaw
President Joe Biden to arrives to deliver a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden to arrives to deliver a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
A crowd listens as President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden arrives to hold a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden poses with children after his speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
President Joe Biden stands with children after delivering a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden waves as he arrives to hold a speech at the Royal Castle after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
President Joe Biden stands with children after delivering a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
