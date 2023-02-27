BLOOMINGTON — A vehicle that authorities were seeking in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Bloomington man has been found, McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said Monday.

Kiejoun Watts was found dead Feb. 20 on the property of of Victory Church, 18180 U.S. 150, authorities said previously. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died of a gunshot wound, and Lane said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

On Feb. 21, the sheriff's office said it was seeking a black 2015 Lincoln MKZ sedan in connection with the homicide investigation. Deputies found that vehicle at 10 a.m. Monday, Lane said. He did not say where or in what condition the vehicle was found.

"There is no further information that can be released at this time," he said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Hanner at 309-888-5063, Lt. Tuttle at 309-888-5928 or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office main line at 309-888-5019.

