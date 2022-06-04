McLean County coroner identifies woman killed in I-55 crash Friday

SHIRLEY — An Earlville woman who died in a five-vehicle crash south of Shirley on Friday has been named by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

A press release from the coroner's office said Kimberly J. Grey, 65, was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. Friday at the scene of the crash, located 3 miles south of Shirley on southbound Interstate 55.

The press statement added Grey died from head injuries while driving a sport utility vehicle that was hit by a semi-trailer. The release said the woman was restrained at the time of the crash.

Toxicology results are pending, the coroner's office said.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the collision, which killed one other person and sent three to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

ISP said a second person died after being airlifted to a hospital.

Troopers diverted southbound traffic Friday afternoon at the Shirley exit and reopened the highway at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, a press statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.