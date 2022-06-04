 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County coroner identifies woman killed in I-55 crash Friday

060422-blm-loc-2crash

Emergency crews are called to the scene of a large crash Friday afternoon south of Shirley on southbound Interstate 55.

 Brendan Denison

SHIRLEY — An Earlville woman who died in a five-vehicle crash south of Shirley on Friday has been named by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

A press release from the coroner's office said Kimberly J. Grey, 65, was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. Friday at the scene of the crash, located 3 miles south of Shirley on southbound Interstate 55.

Interstate 55 crash

Traffic backs up as first responders work the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 south of Shirley on Friday afternoon. 
2 killed in McLean County I-55 crash

The press statement added Grey died from head injuries while driving a sport utility vehicle that was hit by a semi-trailer. The release said the woman was restrained at the time of the crash.

Toxicology results are pending, the coroner's office said.

060422-blm-loc-6crash

First responders work the scene of a crash Friday afternoon south of Shirley in McLean County.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the collision, which killed one other person and sent three to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday.

ISP said a second person died after being airlifted to a hospital.

060422-blm-loc-4crash

A helicopter lands at a large crash scene Friday afternoon in the median of Interstate 55 south of Shirley in McLean County.

Troopers diverted southbound traffic Friday afternoon at the Shirley exit and reopened the highway at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, a press statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

