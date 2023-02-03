BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Bloomington man has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Timothy Q. "Timmy" Manns of Bloomington.

A McLean County grand jury also returned a bill of indictment charging Jaylin S. Bones, of Bloomington, with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony.

Bloomington police said Bones was arrested Thursday in relation to an outstanding warrant stemming from the homicide on Jan. 24, 2022. That night, officers responded at 7:29 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street in Bloomington, police have said.

Responding officers found a man later identified as Manns shot to death inside an apartment at 607 W. Jefferson St.

The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force took Bones into custody without incident at approximately 1:35 p.m. Thursday at a retail store in East Peoria, police said.

Bones was also charged in a separate case with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification Card act, all of which are Class 3 felonies.

His bond on the murder case remains set at $2 million with 10% to apply and in the separate case at $300,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $230,000 plus bond fees to be released from custody.

An arraignment on both cases is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

