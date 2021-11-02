McLean County associate judge, state's attorney each running for circuit court judge

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge and the county's top prosecutor said Tuesday they are running for the 11th Judicial Circuit judge seat, a day after 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Paul Lawrence announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

McLean County Associate Judge Amy McFarland and McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp are the first two candidates to announce they are vying for the open seat. Each are running as a Republican.

“My vision is to elevate the professionalism of the family law division and the courts in general so that the parties that appear before me know that their matter is treated with dignity and professionalism,” McFarland said in a statement.

Knapp could not be reached for comment by press time.

McFarland has been the presiding judge of the McLean County Family Division court since 2018, two years after she was appointed as an associate judge.

“Her campaign will emphasize her experience as an associate judge,” a press release said.

McFarland entered the judicial system in 2000 as a lawyer and had worked with Bloomington Legal Services.

Recently, she has served on the Illinois Supreme Court’s Court Operations During COVID Task Force.

McFarland is a 1996 graduate of Illinois State University and she earned her law degree in 1999 from the University of Denver.

Knapp, who will officially announce his candidacy at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Union Park in Bloomington, has been the county's state's attorney since 2018 when the McLean County Board appointed him. McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre recommended Knapp for the top prosecutor position.

He was an assistant county administrator for about a year before taking his current position. Prior to his time in the administration office, Knapp served as a McLean County first assistant state's attorney for the civil division.

Knapp's background includes 12 years as an appellate law clerk for the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa and Peoria where he analyzed appeals and drafted opinions on civil and criminal cases.

He also worked six years with State Farm’s special investigative unit.

The 11th Judicial Circuit covers McLean, Logan, Woodford, Ford and Livingston counties.

