McLean Co. state’s attorney, associate judge square off in primary election for circuit judge

BLOOMINGTON — One of the most conceivably contentious Central Illinois races in the primary election features two McLean County legal professionals who each have about 20 to 25 years of experience in the field.

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp and Associate Judge Amy McFarland are vying for the open circuit judge seat on the Republican ballot in the June 28 primary election. No Democratic Party candidate filed for the seat in the primary election.

Knapp and McFarland launched their bids for circuit judge just hours apart from each other Nov. 2, 2021 — one day after former Judge Paul Lawrence, whose seat McFarland and Knapp are seeking to fill, announced his retirement from the bench.

Eleventh Circuit Judge Carla Barnes is running unopposed on the Republican ballot of the primary election to fill retired Judge Scott Drazewski’s seat. Barnes, the former McLean County public defender, was sworn in as judge in February 2021.

The 11th judicial circuit includes McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Knapp and McFarland have varied experiences and perspectives on why they are running for the judicial seat, as well as different opinions on the issues they think are most prevalent to the 11th circuit.

Professional experience

McFarland, 46, of Bloomington, said her time as an associate judge and managing four judges in the family division has prepared her for this next step. She has served as a McLean County associate judge since 2016 and has been the presiding judge of the McLean County Family Division since 2018.

Knapp, 52, of Bloomington, said he has as broad of experience as any who has sought a circuit judge seat, qualifying him to join the bench.

He has been McLean County’s state’s attorney since 2018.

“During my tenure as McLean County State’s Attorney, not only has my office achieved historically positive results in the courtroom, but McLean County remains the envy of the Midwest when you compare our crime rates to any similarly sized county,” Knapp said in an email to The Pantagraph. “Understanding what happens not just in our courtrooms but on the streets of the communities in the circuit uniquely qualifies me for the position of circuit court judge.”

Knapp was an assistant McLean County administrator for about a year before becoming state’s attorney. Before his time in administration, he served as McLean County assistant state’s attorney for the civil division.

“The county is an incredibly complicated organization which required me to be legal counsel for all manner of issues from departments with diverse objectives from the nursing home, to animal control, to the jail, to human resources, to elections, to building and zoning, and everything in between,” Knapp said, adding that he has shifted his focus to the criminal division since becoming state’s attorney in 2018.

Knapp, who started his legal career in 1996, has worked for an insurance defense firm and in State Farm’s Special Investigation Unit, handling insurance fraud cases and national Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act cases. He also spent 12 years as an appellate law clerk for the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa and Peoria, where he analyzed appeals and drafted opinions on civil and criminal cases.

McFarland began her legal profession in 2000 as a McLean County public defense lawyer. She also spent time litigating civil, family, estate and tax planning, and workers' compensation cases. She has spent 16 years as an attorney and the past six years as a judge.

McFarland serves on the Illinois Courts COVID-19 Operations Task Force and a sub-committee of the National Judicial Task Force to Examine State Courts’ Response to Mental Illness through the National Center for State Courts.

“I think that in conjunction with the daily practice of what goes on in the courtroom, learning and being mentored from judges already in the role, has just developed and further allowed me to use my leadership skills and prepare me for the leadership required for a circuit judge,” McFarland said in a recent phone interview with The Pantagraph.

She pointed to her community engagement as another piece of relevant experience.

Serving for the Illinois Judicial College, McFarland has taught judicial education courses in family law.

She also has served in a leadership role with the nonprofit organization Project Oz, which partners with youth to build foundations that promote safety, opportunities and well-being in their lives, and she has been active with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

Reasons for running

Knapp and McFarland have differing reasons for running for circuit judge, but both have emphasized their experience and readiness for the job.

The implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, is a large motivator for Knapp to run for the position. Among many provisions, the new bill — which was signed into law last year — abolishes cash bail beginning in January.

Knapp said the SAFE-T Act and the end of cash bail “is the most pressing issue the 11th circuit has faced in some time.”

“With the implementation of the SAFE-T Act and the General Assembly’s decision to limit a judge’s discretion concerning detaining defendants, I think it is more important than ever to have judges who appropriately exercise the discretion they actually have retained,” Knapp said. “I think that I am uniquely positioned to properly exercise that discretion in making the decisions that keep our communities as safe as possible.”

McFarland pointed to mental health and substance abuse as some of the most significant challenges facing the 11th circuit.

“It affects every single courtroom in the state and COVID has just escalated the issues, they continue to grow,” McFarland said, noting that she presides over a mental health court program where she encounters those challenges. “In my courtroom, that affects a lot of children and families in the court system and it’s a serious issue.”

In response to criticism by some members of the public in letters submitted to the editor that her Republican ideologies do not lean conservative enough, McFarland said her voting record speaks for itself.

“My voting record shows that I have consistently polled a Republican ballot in primary elections,” McFarland said. “(…) I don’t know what it means to lean one way or the other. What I know is what it means to be a judge and to serve impartially without bringing my own opinion or ideologies to the job.”

An Illinois State Bar Association judicial advisory poll of bar association members in the 11th circuit gave Knapp a 54 rating for “meets requirements of office,” while it gave McFarland a rating of 90.

The poll, which received 88 responses for Knapp and 108 responses for McFarland, did not recommend Knapp for the judge seat and rather recommended McFarland.

“With all due respect to the Illinois State Bar Association, I’ve never worried about my popularity among lawyers or judges,” Knapp said, noting that his results are similar to former state’s attorney Charles Reynard when he successfully ran for judge in 2002.

“I think this poll illustrates one of the main differences between my opponent and me,” Knapp said. “My support from the five counties’ elected sheriffs and the largest police association in the circuit shows the universal support I have from those that arrest criminals. My opponent clearly has more support from those who defend criminals.”

When speaking of supporters, McFarland acknowledged her endorsements from 14 retired judges “who have seen that I am capable of the job and have put me into leadership positions within the job that I am serving.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.