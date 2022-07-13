 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Maywood man faces McLean County drug, weapons charges

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Maywood man remains in McLean County Jail on multiple drug and weapon charges. 

Trevon J. Triplett

Triplett

Trevon J. Triplett, 32, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony). 

Other charges include one count of unlawful possession of a firearm while on mandatory supervised release (Class 2 felony) and one count of violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

Triplett is accused of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine on two occasions to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit during the month of June and July. 

He was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $250,000, meaning he would need to post $25,000 to be released. 

Man charged with aggravated DUI after I-55 crash

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

American tourist trying to take selfie falls into Mount Vesuvius crater in Italy