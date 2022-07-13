Maywood man faces McLean County drug, weapons charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Maywood man remains in McLean County Jail on multiple drug and weapon charges.

Trevon J. Triplett, 32, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Other charges include one count of unlawful possession of a firearm while on mandatory supervised release (Class 2 felony) and one count of violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

Triplett is accused of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine on two occasions to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit during the month of June and July.

He was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $250,000, meaning he would need to post $25,000 to be released.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 5.