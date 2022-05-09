Man who escaped in hospital van in Minonk is found in Tennessee

Illinois State Police said Javier Aguirre, 47, escaped from the van around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 28 on I-39; an air and dog search was unsuccessful.
At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Clarksville police found Aguirre in Montgomery County, Tennessee, where he was taken into custody without incident.
State police said Aguirre was suspected in a criminal damage to property, and the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday.
He is being held on a $60,000 bond with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $6,000 plus bond fees to be released.
When authorities reported his escape, they said Aguirre was considered a danger to himself and others. He is no longer considered a threat to the community.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Brandon J. Black
Ricky A. Smith
Connor M. Mink
Mark A. Thrower
Kayala D.C. Huff
Rebecca Y. Choi
David W. Kallal
Javon T. Murff
Demarcus J. Heidelberg
Deon K. Moore
Cordaiz J. Jones
Christopher L. Anderson
Latele Y. Pinkston
Daniel Wilcox
Kaveior K. Thomas
Courtney A. Boyd
Jodi M. Draper
Brian D. Stewart
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
Amari S. Buchanon
Donna Osborne
Juls T. Eutsey
Megan J. Duffy
Qwonterian V. Ivy
Madison A. Knight
Dexter D. McCraney
Thomas J. Davis
Christina D. Noonan
Wesley M. Noonan
Kenyatta L. Tate
Quacy L. Webster
Jalen A. Davis
Lazaro Flores
Mohamed N. Thiam
Lorenzo Sims
Laycell D. Wright
Richard S. Bjorling
Tyler D. Vidmar
James E. Chase
Melissa J. Piercy
Charles L. Bell
Wilmer A. Marquez-Ayala
Joshway C. Boens
Seth A. Kindred
Matthew D. Nunley
Clinton A. Page
Loren M. Jepsen
Calvin E. Young
Jason R. Roof
James L. Fields
Michelle E. Mueller
Telly H. Arrington
Antonio R. Ross
Carlos L. Hogan
David W. Kallal
Kent D. Johnson
Andre D. Seals
Tyler S. Burns
Carrie Funk
Anthony R. Fairchild
Inez J. Gleghorn
Alexis S. Williams
Nayeon A. Teague
Frankie L. Hutchinson
Joseph L. McLeod
Lanee R. Rich
Corey K. Butler
Darrius D. Robinson
Jacob Z. Kemp
Jonathan A. Jamison
Jonathon K. Campbell
Geno A. Borrego
Jaylin M. Caldwell
Joshua D. Rials
Jamakio D. Chapell
Thomas E. Dolan
Jordyn H. Thornton
Ty W. Johnson
Kyle D. Kindred
Lorel M. Johnson
Kimberlee A. Burton
Kevin C. Knight
Derail T. Riley
Ade A. McDaniel
Jahni A. Lyons
Justin A. Atkinson
Destiny D. Brown
Billy J. Braswell
Mitchell A. Rogers
Matthew D. Stone
Tyler A. Guy
Gordan D. Lessen
Steven M. Abdullah
Ryan D. Triplett
Pedro A. Parra
Gregory A. Spence
Justin A. Leicht
Edward L. Holmes
Latoya M. Jackson
Shaquan D. Hosea
Jaccob L. Morris
Dontel D. Crowder
Donnell A. Taylor
Eric E. Seymon
Aikee Muhammad
William M. McCuen
Meontay D. Wheeler
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Javares L. Hudson
Tommy L. Jumper
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Tony Robinson
Rochelle A. McCray
Dontae D. Gilbert
Stefan A. Mangina
Michael J. Owen
Cedric J. Haynes
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Aaron J. Zielinski
Albert F. Matheny
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Samuel Harris
Jordan P. Gillespie
William R. Carter
Kentre A. Jackson
Andrew L. Stanley
Jerail M. Myrick
Amari M. McNabb
Aaron Parlier
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Nathaniel A. Butler
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.