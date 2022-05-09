Man who escaped in hospital van in Minonk is found in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE — A missing Hoopeston man, who escaped from a hospital transport along Interstate 39 near Minonk last week, has been located in Tennessee.

Illinois State Police said Javier Aguirre, 47, escaped from the van around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 28 on I-39; an air and dog search was unsuccessful.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Clarksville police found Aguirre in Montgomery County, Tennessee, where he was taken into custody without incident.

State police said Aguirre was suspected in a criminal damage to property, and the Woodford County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday.

He is being held on a $60,000 bond with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $6,000 plus bond fees to be released.

When authorities reported his escape, they said Aguirre was considered a danger to himself and others. He is no longer considered a threat to the community.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

