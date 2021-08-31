 Skip to main content
Man stole lottery tickets from Bloomington donut store, police say

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois man is accused of stealing items from two Bloomington businesses, as well a bicycle.

Levi S. Piercy, 28, whose address is listed as homeless in court records, is charged with burglary, theft and retail theft.

He is accused of breaking into Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery, 1107 S. Main St., Bloomington, Aug. 26 and stealing a roll of lottery tickets. He also is accused of stealing merchandise from the Dollar General at 1601 S. Main St. in Bloomington Monday.

Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery owner Barb Marquardt told The Pantagraph they were not aware of the arrest Tuesday afternoon and could not comment at the time. Employees for the Dollar General had no comment.

Prosecutors said police arrested him on a bicycle that authorities later learned was stolen.

Piercy was ordered to have no contact with the businesses.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,535. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 24.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

