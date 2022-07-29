Man stabbed Friday in Normal

NORMAL — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Friday afternoon in Normal.

Sgt. Brad Underwood with the Normal Police Department told The Pantagraph that officers were called at 5:16 p.m. to a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of Charlotte Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, the police sergeant said they found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound. He said the victim was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available Friday, Underwood said. He said there are no indications of any danger to the public.

Anyone with information can contact police at 309-454-9535.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.