Man sentenced to 5 years on cocaine charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man was sentenced in McLean County Tuesday to five years in prison for a drug charge.

Jarob K. Grinnage, 50, pleaded guilty in August to one count of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine.

He was initially charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, but three charges were dismissed in a plea agreement.

Grinnage was arrested in September 2020 as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, authorities said.

He received credit for 337 days previously served in jail, as he had remained jailed for about 11 months in lieu of posting $7,535. Grinnage was released from jail in August when his bond was reduced to personal recognizance.

