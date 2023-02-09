BLOOMINGTON — A man was given a four-year prison sentence Thursday on two domestic battery cases in McLean County.

Dontae D. Gilbert, 31, whose city of residence was not available, pleaded guilty in two separate cases in which he was charged with one count of domestic battery in each case, both charged as felonies.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll said on two separate instances in November, Gilbert struck a woman in the face, causing injuries.

Judge Jason Chambers said these two cases had been Gilbert’s fifth and sixth domestic violence cases.

“There’s a part of your life that you need to get a hold of and it concerns me,” Chambers told Gilbert.

Chambers said he would accept the plea agreement as presented in part because the victim named in these cases had approved it.

With credit for 41 days served, Gilbert was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently. The sentence will be followed by four years of mandatory supervised release.

