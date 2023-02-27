BLOOMINGTON — A man who shot at an occupied vehicle last June entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tyler C. Neely, 24, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated discharge of a firearm towards an occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony. He was given credit for 259 days served and will have two years of mandatory supervised released after his prison sentence.

Five other counts were dismissed under the agreement, including another three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Prosecutors said Neely was an occupant in a car in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Street in Bloomington on June 11, 2022, and he shot at another occupied car with a pistol.

No one was injured in the shooting.

