BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle.

Austin C. Pittman, 20, gave his plea that morning to Judge Amy McFarland to a possession of a stolen vehicle charge, a Class 2 felony. Other charges, including misdemeanor trespass to vehicle and a traffic citation for never being issued a driver's license, were dropped per his plea agreement.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Young presented factual basis to the court, stating that Pittman had access via court-ordered service work to a van at the St. Vincent De Paul Food & Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt St., Bloomington. She said security camera footage showed the van being taken at night in early September.

Young said Bloomington police located the van before it parked at a Jewel grocery store, and then three males got out and ran from officers. She said Pittman was arrested and identified as the driver.

McLean County Public Defender Matthew Koetters represented Pittman, and had no comment to provide on the case outcome.

Pittman must also serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Photos: Efforts to combat food insecurity in Bloomington-Normal Midwest Food Bank in Normal Midwest Food Bank in Normal Bread for Life Co-op Bread for Life Co-op Bread for Life Co-op Bread for Life Co-op Western Avenue Community Center Western Avenue Community Center West Bloomington Revitalization Project Sunnyside Community Garden Veggie Oasis The Table Veggie Oasis Midwest Food Bank Midwest Food Bank Midwest Food Bank Midwest Food Bank Midwest Food Bank Midwest Food Bank Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest Sunnyside Community Garden and Food Forest