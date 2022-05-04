Man sentenced in McLean County to 7 years for weapons charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Skokie man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison in a weapons case from August 2020.

Dakane L. Masters, 26, was charged initially with nine weapons charges, including a Class X felony of armed habitual criminal.

As part of a plea agreement entered in March, Masters pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and the remaining charges were dismissed by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The seven-year sentence, with associated fines and costs, was a joint recommendation from Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll and Masters’ attorney, Brian McEldowney.

He received credit for 660 days for his time in the McLean County jail and the life skills program he completed in custody.

During the sentencing hearing, Masters asked Judge Casey Costigan to recommend him for substance abuse treatment during his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which the judge agreed to.

Neither evidence in aggravation nor mitigation were presented at the hearing, but McEldowney noted Masters had filed a letter addressed to Costigan.

The judge said Masters seemed focused on moving forward with his life but said after his release from DOC, “that’s up to you.”

