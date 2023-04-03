BLOOMINGTON — A man faces a sex offender registry violation in McLean County.
Clifton T. Smith, 59, is charged with one count of violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
According to court documents, Smith was convicted twice in 1996 of criminal sexual assault and failed to report in person to the Bloomington Police Department in February.
Smith, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was released Friday on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond. An arraignment was scheduled for April 13.