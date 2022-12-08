Man released on personal recognizance for meth charges in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man charged with possessing meth with intent to deliver was given a personal recognizance bond on Wednesday.

Justin M. Mata

Mata

Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. 

In court on Wednesday he was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he does not need to post any money to be released from McLean County jail. His next appearance on the charges is Dec. 30 for an arraignment. 

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

