Man released on personal recognizance for meth charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A man charged with possessing meth with intent to deliver was given a personal recognizance bond on Wednesday.

Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

In court on Wednesday he was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he does not need to post any money to be released from McLean County jail. His next appearance on the charges is Dec. 30 for an arraignment.