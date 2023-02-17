PEORIA — A 32-year-old Chillicothe man pleaded guilty Thursday to igniting a health center last month in Peoria.

A press release from the United State's Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, said Tyler W. Massengill waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. Judge Jonathan Hawley.

The statement said Massengill admitted before the judge that on Jan. 15, he maliciously set fire to the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center in Peoria. The U.S. Attorney's Office noted the man was initially charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the PHC.

Massengill was arrested Jan. 24, and has been held in custody of the U.S. Marshals. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 6.

The statement said he faces a sentence ranging from five to 20 years in prison, in addition to up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Peoria firefighters were called at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15 to the PHC, where fire and smoke were showing from a front window. Planned Parenthood Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said the fire started after someone "threw a fire accelerant through the window."

When announcing Massengill's Jan. 25 arrest, the U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators saw in security camera footage an older white pickup truck with red doors parked near PHC about 10 minutes before the fire began. The office also said video showed a man walking up to the structure, igniting a rag on one end of a bottle, smashing a window and placing the container inside the PHC. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Federal prosecutors then said the pickup truck was located 30 miles north of Peoria in Sparland, where Massengill had requested to paint the vehicle doors white.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Field Office, the Peoria Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Peoria Fire Department.

Welch said last month following the arrest that repairs are estimated at over $1 million, and it would take several months for the center to reopen.

