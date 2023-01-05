Man pleads guilty to criminal sexual abuse in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A McHenry County man was sentenced to 155 days in jail and 30 months of probation under a plea agreement on a sexual assault charge.

Matthew Kiely, 44, pleaded guilty criminal sexual abuse (Class 4 felony) on Thursday and is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years.

Matthew Kiely

Matthew Kiely, Aug. 15, 2022

Five other counts were dismissed, including two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Kiely was taken into custody in August 2022 on an arrest warrant in Harvey following an investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

Assistant State's Attorney Mary Lawson said officers were dispatched Sept. 16, 2021, to speak with a victim who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Kiely in her Bloomington residence in October 2010.

The victim was younger than 13 at the time of the offense was unable to understand or consent to these acts, Lawson said.

Kiely was sentenced to 155 days in the county jail and 30 months of probation, along with applicable fines and fees. He was given credit for already serving 155 days in jail and is expected to be processed for release. 

Kiely is also required to register as a sex offender within three days of his release from jail.

His defense attorneys, Joseph Moran and Hannah Katavich, choose to not comment on the outcome of the case.

