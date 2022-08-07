Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Normal

NORMAL — Police said a teenager was shot three times after leaving a Saturday night party at a north Normal apartment complex.
Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 11:18 p.m. Saturday to Carle BroMenn Medical Center after an 18-year-old Bloomington man arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He said investigators determined the shooting took place outside an apartment building at 9 Traders Circle, Normal. Longfellow said the victim was leaving a party when rounds were fired, with two striking his leg and one grazing him. A vehicle was also struck, he said.
The police sergeant added several detectives were called in to investigate, noting they are actively pursuing leads and working to identify any suspects. He said no arrests have been made.
Longfellow said it appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no active danger to the public.
He asked anyone with additional information on this shooting to contact NPD by calling 309-454-9535 and asking for Det. Beth Hedges.
This is at least the third report of confirmed gunfire in Normal this year. In September last year, police also responded to a shooting in the first block of Traders Circle that killed a 20-year-old Peoria man.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
The Pantagraph previously reported that in May 2019, a Bloomington woman had reported her handgun as stolen, and it was later found by police in Maurice Sutton's vehicle.
Nick S. Buss was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail, per court records, and was also credited for 468 days already served.
An 18-year-old security guard remains behind bars after allegedly faking a mass shooting alert at Lollapalooza so she could leave work early, prosecutors say.
The 58-year-old South Bend native was among four people killed in the crash in Elkhart County early Wednesday afternoon.
Home invasion charges are pending against a Normal man.
The boss of the Chicago FBI is set to retire later this month after nearly three years at the helm.
A Peoria man is charged with DUI and drug offenses in McLean County after a weekend traffic stop.
A Bloomington man arrested over the weekend is charged with spitting on a police officer.
A Gibson City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted murder charge stemming from a Bloomington apartment fire.
“If you violate children in this way, you will spend the rest of your life in prison,” Judge Casey Costigan said.
The Sheriff's Department said a Marenga man was operating a custom late model Corvette drag car and lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall.
Lauren Dobosz, 31, of Rolling Meadows, and five children, all in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, according to Illinois State Police. The children were ages 5 to 13.
A 36-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police said he stole a delivery van.
Police in Bloomington arrested a 60-year-old man Friday after he reportedly stole merchandise twice in one week from Walmart.
A 37-year-old man faces felony domestic battery charges after police say he punched an older man and strangled a 17-year-old Friday night.
A man from Normal was sentenced to five years in prison on a weapons charge after a gun was found on him during a traffic stop in 2020.
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday in Normal. Details:
Matthew T. Huett, 40, was arrested Wednesday after multiple bills of indictments were signed by a McLean County grand jury.
Tyson S. Moore, 40, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) after he knowingly made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature by pushing a corrections officer.
A 29-year-old Normal man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for trafficking a minor for sex in Peoria.
Parts of the former Pheasant Run Resort were heavily damaged or destroyed by the May 21 fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bobby Wallace said neither sustained life-threatening injuries.
More than 19,000 Cook County residents whose gun permits were revoked have failed to turn over their FOID cards, a top police official said Thursday.
A McHenry County man faces sex assault and abuse charges in McLean County.
The man's bond was set in McLean County court Thursday at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release.
