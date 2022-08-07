Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Normal

NORMAL — Police said a teenager was shot three times after leaving a Saturday night party at a north Normal apartment complex.

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 11:18 p.m. Saturday to Carle BroMenn Medical Center after an 18-year-old Bloomington man arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He said investigators determined the shooting took place outside an apartment building at 9 Traders Circle, Normal. Longfellow said the victim was leaving a party when rounds were fired, with two striking his leg and one grazing him. A vehicle was also struck, he said.

The police sergeant added several detectives were called in to investigate, noting they are actively pursuing leads and working to identify any suspects. He said no arrests have been made.

Longfellow said it appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no active danger to the public.

He asked anyone with additional information on this shooting to contact NPD by calling 309-454-9535 and asking for Det. Beth Hedges.

This is at least the third report of confirmed gunfire in Normal this year. In September last year, police also responded to a shooting in the first block of Traders Circle that killed a 20-year-old Peoria man.