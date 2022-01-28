Man in custody for November 2020 Bloomington shooting

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old man is in McLean County custody on gun charges in connection to a November 2020 shooting in Bloomington.

Aikee Muhammad, whose address is not listed in court records, is accused of firing four to six gunshots in the direction of another person who was in a car Nov. 21, 2020, near the 700 block of West Market Street in Bloomington.

Aikee Muhammad

Aikee Muhammad, 19, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

A prosecutor said nearby surveillance footage captured Muhammad’s description and showed him carrying a revolver.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Muhammad was taken into custody for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police located a .357 caliber revolver inside that car, authorities said.

The prosecutor said that on Dec. 12, 2020, Normal police officers saw a silver Nissan car that had been reported stolen. Three people fled from the vehicle when police approached it, prosecutors said.

Lawyer withdraws from ex-Bloomington piano teacher's child sex assault case

Muhammad is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felony
  • Two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Class 4 felony
  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Class 2 felony
  • Resisting a peace officer, Class A misdemeanor

Muhammad remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 for the firearm charges and $5,035 for the possession of a stolen car and resisting a peace officer charges.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Breaking News