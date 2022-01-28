Man in custody for November 2020 Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON – A 19-year-old man is in McLean County custody on gun charges in connection to a November 2020 shooting in Bloomington.

Aikee Muhammad, whose address is not listed in court records, is accused of firing four to six gunshots in the direction of another person who was in a car Nov. 21, 2020, near the 700 block of West Market Street in Bloomington.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

A prosecutor said nearby surveillance footage captured Muhammad’s description and showed him carrying a revolver.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Muhammad was taken into custody for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police located a .357 caliber revolver inside that car, authorities said.

The prosecutor said that on Dec. 12, 2020, Normal police officers saw a silver Nissan car that had been reported stolen. Three people fled from the vehicle when police approached it, prosecutors said.

Muhammad is charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 1 felony

Two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Class 4 felony

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Class 2 felony

Resisting a peace officer, Class A misdemeanor

Muhammad remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 for the firearm charges and $5,035 for the possession of a stolen car and resisting a peace officer charges.

Arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.