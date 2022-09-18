Man held without bond after strangling woman in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 29-year-old man is being held on a felony domestic battery charge after police say he pushed, choked and bit a woman Saturday in Bloomington.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office state that McLean County sheriff’s deputies and Bloomington police responded to a home Saturday for a report of an armed subject.

When they arrived, they spoke with a domestic battery victim along with Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township. The victim stated in the report that she got into an argument with Griffin and began to walk away when the man pushed her and knocked her over into a table, also cutting her lip.

The report said Griffin and the victim both fell down, and then he held her to the ground. She told police that Griffin placed his hand on her neck and squeezed, and she believed that she lost consciousness at one point.

Officers were told the victim went inside the home to get her legally owned firearm, fearing for her safely. A witness next told police in the arrest record that they saw the two continue to argue in the garage. Griffin then held the woman up by her neck against the wall and her body fell limp when he let go, the witness continued.

The report stated Griffin and the victim fought over the gun, and during the struggle, he bit the woman on her arm and left a mark on her skin.

Officers at the scene also observed a cut and bruise to the victim’s thigh and scratches on her neck. Additionally, police said they found Griffin possessing the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 911.

Griffin is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, plus domestic battery involving bodily harm and interfering with reporting of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

At a Saturday court hearing, probable cause was found to temporarily detain Griffin without bond, pending a risk assessment order. His bond review hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, and his arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

The man was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.