 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Man held without bond after strangling woman in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 29-year-old man is being held on a felony domestic battery charge after police say he pushed, choked and bit a woman Saturday in Bloomington.

Charging documents provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office state that McLean County sheriff’s deputies and Bloomington police responded to a home Saturday for a report of an armed subject.

Man fatally shot early Sunday at Normal hotel

When they arrived, they spoke with a domestic battery victim along with Drake M. Griffin, 29, of Bloomington Township. The victim stated in the report that she got into an argument with Griffin and began to walk away when the man pushed her and knocked her over into a table, also cutting her lip.

The report said Griffin and the victim both fell down, and then he held her to the ground. She told police that Griffin placed his hand on her neck and squeezed, and she believed that she lost consciousness at one point.

Normal man charged with selling meth

Officers were told the victim went inside the home to get her legally owned firearm, fearing for her safely. A witness next told police in the arrest record that they saw the two continue to argue in the garage. Griffin then held the woman up by her neck against the wall and her body fell limp when he let go, the witness continued.

Normal police investigating Wednesday shots fired report

The report stated Griffin and the victim fought over the gun, and during the struggle, he bit the woman on her arm and left a mark on her skin.

Officers at the scene also observed a cut and bruise to the victim’s thigh and scratches on her neck. Additionally, police said they found Griffin possessing the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 911.

Griffin is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 2 felony, plus domestic battery involving bodily harm and interfering with reporting of domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.

At a Saturday court hearing, probable cause was found to temporarily detain Griffin without bond, pending a risk assessment order. His bond review hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, and his arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 14.

The man was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.

What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.

2 Chicago cops to be charged after shootout that left 2 injured, officials say
Crime-and-courts
topical

2 Chicago cops to be charged after shootout that left 2 injured, officials say

  • Rosemary Sobol Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Felony charges will be announced soon against a Chicago police officer and a sergeant in connection with a July shootout between police and two men, both of whom were wounded.

LeRoy man charged with trafficking half-pound of meth on Amtrak train
Local Crime & Courts
top story

LeRoy man charged with trafficking half-pound of meth on Amtrak train

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A LeRoy man was arrested on trafficking charges after state investigators tracked him bringing a half-pound of meth into McLean County on an Amtrak train.

Man arrested after pointing gun out of Normal hotel window, police say
Local Crime & Courts
top story breaking

Man arrested after pointing gun out of Normal hotel window, police say

  • THE PANTAGRAPH
  • 0

The weapon ultimately recovered from the room was a BB gun, police said. 

Police: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago park
Crime-and-courts
topical

Police: Shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 hurt in Chicago park

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Police said they recovered more than 40 shell casings. No arrests have been made. 

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Crime-and-courts
editor's pick

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

  • By MARGERY A. BECK and DAVID PITT Associated Press
  • 0

Donations are pouring in to help a victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. 

Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts; acquits him of fixing 2008 child porn trial
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts; acquits him of fixing 2008 child porn trial

  • MICHAEL TARM and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press
  • 0

A federal jury in Chicago has convicted R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquitted him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial.

Residential burglary charge pending after Towanda break-in
Local Crime & Courts

Residential burglary charge pending after Towanda break-in

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

A residential burglary charge is pending against a man in McLean County court.

Illinois man serving life sentence for 6 grams of cocaine fights to be freed
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Illinois man serving life sentence for 6 grams of cocaine fights to be freed

  • MADELINE BUCKLEY Chicago Tribune
  • 0

An Illinois man is serving a life sentence for 6 grams of cocaine. He is fighting to be freed.

Bloomington man charged with arson in connection to apartment fire
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Bloomington man charged with arson in connection to apartment fire

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

Six arson charges are pending against a Bloomington man who lived in the Keisha Drive apartment building that burned early Monday.

Springfield man faces weapons charges in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Springfield man faces weapons charges in McLean County

  • Connor Wood
  • 0

A Springfield man is charged with two firearm related felonies after being found with a gun this weekend.

Coroner request to review Jelani Day case was met with pushback, documents reveal
Local Crime & Courts
featured

Coroner request to review Jelani Day case was met with pushback, documents reveal

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

Nearly one year after Jelani Day’s body was identified, documents reveal disagreement stirred among coroners and medical examiners when a law was passed in his name.

Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say
Crime-and-courts
alert

Body of man missing for 28 years found in Missouri, Moline police say

  • ANTHONY WATT
  • 0

Police said Monday they believe Asplund went into the river on his own volition near the I-74 bridge, became entangled in a barge and was dragged down river.

Two shot, one fatally, near Navy Pier
Crime-and-courts
topical

Two shot, one fatally, near Navy Pier

  • Jake Sheridan Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A violent car chase ended with a Streeterville shooting near downtown Chicago’s Navy Pier and Magnificent Mile that killed a 27-year-old man and wounded a 20-year-old woman.

Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say
Crime-and-courts
topical

Teen shot multiple times, dies in Chicago, officials say

  • Stephanie Casanova, Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune
  • 0

The shooting was at least the fourth this year near a CPS school.

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges
Crime-and-courts
topical

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

  • MICHAEL TARM Associated Press
  • 0

Closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations are scheduled for early next week.

Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot
Crime-and-courts
topical

Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.

Chicago catalytic converter thefts have nearly tripled in 2022
Crime-and-courts
topical

Chicago catalytic converter thefts have nearly tripled in 2022

  • Jake Sheridan Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Thieves target the automotive exhaust system part because it contains precious metals including rhodium, palladium and platinum, which can fetch hundreds of dollars in resale on the black market.

In Le Mars murder trial, wife testifies she watched her husband, Tom Knapp, shoot her son
Local Crime & Courts

In Le Mars murder trial, wife testifies she watched her husband, Tom Knapp, shoot her son

  • NICK HYTREK
  • Updated
  • 0

Darlene Knapp testified that her husband punched her at least twice in the face when she brought some fresh water to him. Inside his bedroom, Tom knocked her down, then pulled her up onto the bed by her hair. 

Hudson police looking into possible cougar sighting
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Hudson police looking into possible cougar sighting

  • Connor Wood
  • 0

Hudson police and wildlife officials are looking into a possible sighting of a cougar in the village, but are not yet sure it was the rare animal.

2 men face weapon charges after arrest in Bloomington
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

2 men face weapon charges after arrest in Bloomington

  • Mateusz Janik
  • 0

Jerome Camphor, 50, of Hazel Crest, and Marjoe S. Smith, 49, of Bloomington, were each charged as armed habitual criminals (Class X felony).

Bloomington man in custody after robbing friend with an air gun
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington man in custody after robbing friend with an air gun

  • Mateusz Janik
  • 0

A Bloomington man is in McLean County custody on robbery and stolen vehicle charges after he reportedly robbed his friend with an air gun. 

Normal police arrest teen involved in two armed robberies
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Normal police arrest teen involved in two armed robberies

  • Mateusz Janik
  • 0

The Normal Police Department on Sept. 8 arrested a 15-year-old juvenile, formerly from Normal, for two separate armed robbery incidents.

Danvers man gets prison time for sending 'obscene' photos to a minor
Local Crime & Courts

Danvers man gets prison time for sending 'obscene' photos to a minor

  • Mateusz Janik
  • 0

Alexander B. Smith, 23, of Kimberly Court, is also required to register as a sex offender and pay $2,000 in restitution to the minor victim of his offense.

Peoria man charged with selling meth, cannabis in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Peoria man charged with selling meth, cannabis in McLean County

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A Peoria man is charged with selling methamphetamine and cocaine in McLean County.

Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers
Crime-and-courts
alert

Illinois officer fatally shoots man who fired at officers

  • Associated Press
  • 0

Police say a northern Illinois police officer fatally shot a man after he fired shots at officers investigating an attempted home break-in. 

Bloomington man charged for selling cocaine in police investigation
Local Crime & Courts

Bloomington man charged for selling cocaine in police investigation

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A Bloomington man is jailed on felony charges for dealing cocaine following a Bloomington Police Department investigation.

Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington man charged with stealing van from church food pantry

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors said he stole a van from a church where he was performing service work.

Normal man charged with selling meth
Local Crime & Courts

Normal man charged with selling meth

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

Illinois State Police Task Force 6 investigated the illegal meth sales.

2 Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man
Crime-and-courts
topical

2 Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Two Chicago police officers face felony charges for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding an unarmed man during a July shootout that also wounded a second man, authorities said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News