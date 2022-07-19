Man held on sexual assault, unlawful restraint charges

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man is charged in McLean County court after prosecutors say he raped a woman in Bloomington-Normal in April 2020. 

Kelyi G. Kabongo, 22, was known to his accuser by an alias, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Frederick said. He was identified as the suspect through DNA in February of this year. 

Kelyi G. Kabongo

Kabongo
Court documents did not list a known address for Kabongo. 

He is charged with criminal sexual assault (a Class 1 felony) and unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony). The unlawful restraint charge is connected with the sexual assault charge.

Kabongo's bond was set at $500,000, with him having to post $50,000 to be released from jail. His next court appearance is Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

