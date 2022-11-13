Man held on felony drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Felony drug charges are pending in McLean County.
Theotis R. Hilliard, 28, is charged with unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a public park; unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver within 500 feet of a public park; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to the probable cause statement read in court, Hilliard is accused of selling and possessing cocaine near Buck-Mann Park in Bloomington.