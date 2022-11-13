Man held on felony drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Felony drug charges are pending in McLean County.

Theotis R. Hilliard, 28, is charged with unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a public park; unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver within 500 feet of a public park; unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to the probable cause statement read in court, Hilliard is accused of selling and possessing cocaine near Buck-Mann Park in Bloomington.

Hilliard, whose city of residence was not available, was arrested Thursday as part of an Illinois State Police investigation.

He was held Saturday in lieu of posting $25,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 9.

A booking photo was not immediately available.