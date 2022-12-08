 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man held in McLean County on intent to deliver meth

BLOOMINGTON — A man is charged with multiple felonies connected to possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

William B. Givens, 49, is charged with unlawful possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony; and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. 

William B. Givens

Givens

Court documents did not give an exact address for Givens. In court, prosecutors said he had been arrested on a warrant and that bags of meth packaged for individual sale were found on him. 

His bond was set at $50,000 at 10%, meaning he would need to post $5,000 plus a $35 fee to be released on this case. His next appearance on this matter is an arraignment on Dec. 30.  

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

