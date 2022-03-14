Man had loaded, stolen gun in Bloomington parking lot, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man.

Bloomington police were called Saturday to the area of Goose Creek Drive in Bloomington for a report of a suspicious male possibly armed with a gun, prosecutors said.

Police located Corey K. Butler, 19, in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun. Authorities later learned that the gun was reported stolen last year from a Rantoul residence, prosecutors said.

Butler is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which are Class 4 felonies, because he did not have a valid concealed carry license or Firearm Owners Identification card.

Butler remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Bloomington police responded to a shooting that injured one adult man in a parking lot on Goose Creek Drive the day before. It is unclear if Saturday’s arrest is related to Friday’s shooting. Bloomington police could not immediately be reached for comment.

