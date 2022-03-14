 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man had loaded, stolen gun in Bloomington parking lot, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Gun charges have been filed against a Champaign man.

Bloomington police were called Saturday to the area of Goose Creek Drive in Bloomington for a report of a suspicious male possibly armed with a gun, prosecutors said.

Police located Corey K. Butler, 19, in possession of a loaded 9 mm handgun. Authorities later learned that the gun was reported stolen last year from a Rantoul residence, prosecutors said.

Butler is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which are Class 4 felonies, because he did not have a valid concealed carry license or Firearm Owners Identification card.

Corey K. Butler

Butler

Butler remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Bloomington police responded to a shooting that injured one adult man in a parking lot on Goose Creek Drive the day before. It is unclear if Saturday’s arrest is related to Friday’s shooting. Bloomington police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

