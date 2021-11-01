Man had loaded gun in Bloomington bar, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is accused of unlawfully possessing a gun and drugs Sunday at a downtown Bloomington bar.

Justin D. Kotiw, 26, is charged with two counts of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents show Kotiw carried an “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible 9 millimeter pistol” while inside Fat Jack’s bar in Bloomington. Documents also said he had not been issued a valid license under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.

He is charged with two counts of armed violence for unlawfully carrying less than 15 grams of Alprazolam and less than 15 grams of Clonazepam while armed with a weapon.

Kotiw was ordered to have no contact with Fat Jack’s bar in Bloomington.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

