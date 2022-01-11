Man gets probation for having ounce of meth in Normal

Aaron J. Zielinski, 28, was in the back passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation last August in Normal.
Police noticed he was not wearing a seat belt and asked Zielinski to step outside the vehicle. Zielinksi was uncooperative with police, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement, and a search of the vehicle ensued.
Authorities seized a bag containing about 26.5 grams, or nearly an ounce, of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Zielinski was charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony, and unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony.
He pleaded guilty in November to the Class 1 felony charge and the other offense was dismissed in a plea agreement.
Zielinski also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but he already served 210 days. He also was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service within six months and other drug treatment programs.
