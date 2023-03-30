BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old Normal man was sentenced to probation Thursday in McLean County court for delivering cocaine last year.

Telly H. Arrington received his four-year probation sentence before Judge Jason Chambers, who heard arguments by Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Horve and defense attorney Michael Doubet. Arrington was originally charged in March 2022 with four counts of delivering a controlled substance, and pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to a Class 1 felony charge of delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine. Other charges were dropped.

Chambers accepted mitigating evidence including letters of support for Arrington from two reverends and a pastor at his church, plus his Illinois Laborers' & Contractors Program training certificate.

Horve said to the court that in one letter, a reverend noted that Arrington has two children who rely on him for provision, guidance and protection. The prosecutor said it was inappropriate for Arrington to shield himself behind his kids.

He added that in two previous criminal cases, Arrington did not successfully complete his probation. One of those cases was a 2017 robbery case, in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 54 days in jail and 30 months of probation.

Horve said Arrington delivered cocaine three times while on probation. At the time of his arrest, he said, Arrington possessed over 10 grams of cocaine, valued at $1,400, and told detectives he was unemployed. Terming him as a "drug dealer" and "third-time felon," the prosecutor requested an eight-year prison sentence.

Doubet, who represented Arrington on contract for the McLean County Public Defender’s Office, said his client violated probation in the past because he was a heavy cannabis user, and has since quit using that substance.

He also said Arrington’s felony offense, for possessing a controlled substance, was committed after graduating from high school. Doubet said his client used pills to help with an exam. He also said Arrington had started workforce training over a year ago.

Doubet said his client's family support will help him succeed with a new probation term, as well as with plans to resume his seasonal employment in construction.

In his statement of allocution, Arrington told the court his actions were wrong, he’s trying to be a better person and a better parent, and he won’t mess up if given another chance.

Chambers said while Arrington’s offenses make him a negative role model as a parent, the evidence has shown he’s made a "faceup" since he was charged.

The judge set a condition that Arrington not use cannabis or alcohol while on probation. He must also pay $4,990 in combined fines within two years.

After the hearing, Doubet said Chambers did a good job taking everything into consideration with his judgment.

“It was nice that (the judge) gave (Arrington) a chance to show he can make it out there and not violate again,” said Doubet.

Horve declined comment.

