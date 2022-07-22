Man gets jail time for possessing meth in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty last month to methamphetamine possession.
Jonathon P. Keister, 38, received his sentence on June 8 in McLean County court, after submitting his guilty plea to a Class 3 felony charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Previously filed felony charges of 5-15 grams of meth with intent to deliver and possession of 5-15 grams of meth were dropped.
Keister was also ordered to serve 30 hours of community service and complete 24 months of probation.
The Pantagraph previously reported Keister was arrested May 7.
