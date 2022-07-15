 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Man gets jail time for kicking McLean County sheriff's deputies

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A man arrested earlier this year during a stalking investigation has been sentenced to 142 days in jail for aggravated battery to a peace officer, court records state.

Ex-state inspector indicted on charges of groping women at Chicago-area doggy daycares

Cordaiz J. Jones, 35, pleaded guilty June 30 to one of two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. The second battery charge (a Class 4 felony charge for stalking) and a misdemeanor charge for resisting a peace officer were dropped.

He did not have an address listed in court records when the charges were filed in April.

The Pantagraph reported Jones was alleged to have kicked two McLean County sheriff's deputies in their legs while they were arresting him, following accusations that he stalked a woman outside of her workplace.

Jones was credited for 71 days already served in jail, and ordered to 30 months of probation.

Cordaiz J. Jones

Jones

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular