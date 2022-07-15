Man gets jail time for kicking McLean County sheriff's deputies

BLOOMINGTON — A man arrested earlier this year during a stalking investigation has been sentenced to 142 days in jail for aggravated battery to a peace officer, court records state.

Cordaiz J. Jones, 35, pleaded guilty June 30 to one of two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. The second battery charge (a Class 4 felony charge for stalking) and a misdemeanor charge for resisting a peace officer were dropped.

He did not have an address listed in court records when the charges were filed in April.

Jones was credited for 71 days already served in jail, and ordered to 30 months of probation.