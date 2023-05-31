Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A 33-year-old man Maywood man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to a firearm charge and delivering cocaine.

Trevon J. Triplett received his sentence before Judge William Yoder, who accepted his guilty plea on unlawful delivery of a controlled substance containing cocaine (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

According to charging documents, the Bloomington Police Department's Vice Unit arranged two purchases from Triplett on June 22, 2022, and July 11, 2022. In the latter, Triplett was arrested and officers located a firearm in his vehicle after a search was conducted.

As part of the plea agreement, Triplett's other charges were dismissed. They included three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), one count of unlawful possession of a firearm while on mandatory supervised release (Class 2 felony), and one count of violation of the Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

He was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 323 days already served in the McLean County jail, and 39 days for volunteer work or other jail assignments.

Following the prison sentence, he will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release and pay all necessary fines and fees.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Spencer Chikahisa. Public defender Matthew Koetters represented Triplett.

