BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Bloomington man was identified Tuesday as the person found dead on a Bloomington church’s property, and police are calling the case a homicide.

Kiejoun Watts was pronounced dead at the scene on the property of Victory Church, 18180 U.S. 150, according to a statement issued jointly by the McLean County sheriff's and coroner's offices.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died of a gunshot wound, but toxicology test rests are pending, the statement said.

Sheriff's deputies were notified at roughly 8:45 p.m. Monday about “unusual activity” on the church property, officials said. They found an unresponsive man at the scene.

Both the coroner and sheriff’s office are investigating the incident along the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

No additional information was available Tuesday.

In a statement on social media, the church said its property was blocked off to the public during the investigation.

"No personal information about the deceased has been shared with Victory Church leadership, nor do we know anything about the events that led to this tragedy," it said.

"We share this information with great sadness. Our church is praying for comfort and care for the family who lost their loved one, and Victory Church is here for anyone hurting as a result of it. Victory Church leadership has pledged its full cooperation with law enforcement authorities as they conduct their investigation."

A special prayer service was planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Journey Church in Normal.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Hanner at 309-888-5063 or Lt. Tuttle at 309-888-5928 or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office main line at 309-888-5019.