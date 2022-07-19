Man found dead in Pekin

PEKIN —
Pekin Police and the Tazewell County Coroner are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area. The individual's identity has not yet been released.
A statement
from Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley said that the man was found in a wooded area near the 3400 block of Court Street in Pekin on Monday. Authorities were told about the body at 10:48 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 a.m. Monday.
Police do not suspect foul play and do not believe area residents are in danger, the statement said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and Hanley expected to release more information after it is completed.
