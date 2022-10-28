Man faces meth possession charges after LeRoy arrest

BLOOMINGTON — An East Peoria man is facing felony charges after police say he was arrested with methamphetamine in LeRoy.
Christopher L. Vandevanter, 52, appeared Thursday in a McLean County bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. He is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.
Vandevanter was arrested Wednesday. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, and ordered by Black to not use drugs or alcohol.
His arrangement hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct. 28
Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
Police say they've found eight people dead in a burning house in Oklahoma in what they are investigating as a homicide case. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow, the largest suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. While police said the fire and deaths were being investigated as homicides, they didn't believe there was any immediate threat to the public. Police say witnesses told them a family of eight lived in the house — two adults and six children. But the identities of those found dead were not immediately released. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.
Average prices on new and used vehicles have begun easing from their record highs, and more vehicles have become available at dealerships. The average used vehicle price in September was down 1% from its peak in May. Even so, auto purchases remain unaffordable for many, with average prices still 30% to 50% above where they were when the pandemic erupted in early 2020. The average used auto cost nearly $31,000 last month. The average new? $47,000. With monthly payments on a new vehicle averaging above $700, millions of buyers have been priced out of the new-vehicle market and are now confined to used vehicles.
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters during the U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court on before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Thursday to seven years and six months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Head pleaded guilty to assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone on Jan. 6, 2021. Head wrapped his arms around Fanone’s neck and dragged him into the crowd attacking police guarding a tunnel entrance. Other rioters beat Fanone and used a stun gun on him before he lost consciousness.
It’s taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City. Five of the jurors were sworn in Thursday, joining seven who were picked Tuesday. Six alternates still need to be seated. That process is beginning anew Thursday and Friday with a second pool of potential jurors, but lawyers say they’re on track for opening statements on Monday. The case involves allegations that some top Trump Organization executives received off-the-books compensation such as apartment rent, luxury cars and school tuition.
Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.
President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House says Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, an 18-year-old first-time voter. The Democratic president casts his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and has made a priority of encouraging its supporters to vote early where it's available to maximize turnout. Biden’s trip to his polling place comes as he spends a long weekend at his Wilmington home. Biden will go to nearby Philadelphia on Friday night to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Police say the 19-year-old gunman who shot and killed two people at a St. Louis high school purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer. Police said Thursday that Orlando Harris tried to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer on Oct. 8. An FBI background check blocked the sale, though police didn't say why. After Harris bought the rifle from a private seller, it was used in Monday's school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.
A dancer on a film produced by Harvey Weinstein says she went with the movie mogul to a hotel in 2003 because she felt reassured by the presence of his female assistant. But the woman testified Thursday that the assistant left her and Weinstein alone in his hotel near the set in Puerto Rico, and there Weinstein sexually assaulted her. The movie mogul is on trial on charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles. The woman is one of several who Weinstein is not charged with assaulting, but have been allowed to testify about their experience. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied any non-consensual sex.
Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.
When the first pitch is thrown in the World Series on Friday night, it will be only the eighth game in 23 days for the Houston Astros. The new expanded playoffs this year that gave the Astros a first-round bye. That meant a five-day break after the regular season before they swept the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series. The National League champion Phillies had an extra postseason series, but still played only 11 games in the 22 days. Game 1 starters Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola are both pitching for the first time in eight days. Both teams clinched their pennants last Sunday.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison