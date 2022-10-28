Man faces meth possession charges after LeRoy arrest

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — An East Peoria man is facing felony charges after police say he was arrested with methamphetamine in LeRoy.

Christopher L. Vandevanter, 52, appeared Thursday in a McLean County bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black. He is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than 5 grams of meth, a Class 3 felony.

Vandevanter was arrested Wednesday. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, and ordered by Black to not use drugs or alcohol.

His arrangement hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

102922-blm-loc-1vandevanter

Christopher L. Vandevanter, 52, of East Peoria, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

