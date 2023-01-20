Man faces fraud, theft charges in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Fraud and theft charges have been filed against a Tazewell County man.

Kenneth L. Minton, 51, Washington, is charged with aggravated home repair fraud (Class 2 felony) and theft (Class 3 felony).

Jan. 20, 2023 

Court documents indicate the offenses occurred on or about March through June 2021 in Bloomington.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment on the case Nov. 17, 2021, when a warrant for Minton's arrest was issued. Minton was taken into custody Jan. 5.

According to court documents, Minton entered into an agreement with a person of 60 years of age or older for a home repair that he did not intend to perform.

Court documents also say he stole more than $500 but not over $10,000 from the victim and intended to deprive the victim permanently of the use or benefit of their property.

Minton remains jailed in lieu of posting $1,035. A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

