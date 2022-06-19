Man faces 3 weapons felonies after traffic stop in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A man faces weapons charges after a traffic stop in Bloomington.

Ronnie Cannon, 43, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, all Class 2 felonies. His city of residence was not available Sunday.

According to McLean County court documents, Bloomington officers said they stopped Cannon for a traffic violation just before 10 p.m. Friday.

They found his driver’s license was suspended and took him into custody. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the trunk that had been reported stolen.

According to the court documents, Cannon told police he did not have a firearm owner’s identification card.

He was held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $6,035. Cannon is due back in court for arraignment July 15.

A booking photo was not available Sunday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

