Man defrauded Normal bank, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A man was released from McLean County jail custody Friday on burglary, forgery and financial institution fraud charges.

Marcos S. Moore, 43, who does not have an address listed in court records, is accused of using a fraudulent check for about $2,300 at Commerce Bank, 1500 E. College Ave., Normal.

Prosecutors said Moore does not reside in McLean County.

Moore was ordered to have no contact with any Commerce Bank in McLean County.

He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

