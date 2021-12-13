 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man choked Bloomington woman with scarf, police say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – A 45-year-old man is in custody on battery charges.

Luke N. Greer is accused by police of repeatedly striking a woman and shoving her to the floor. Police in court documents say he grabbed the scarf the woman wore and strangled her.

Greer is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and three counts of domestic battery.

He was jailed with no bond and was ordered to undergo a domestic violence risk assessment. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her Bloomington address.

A bond review hearing is set for Friday.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Newlyweds fall 12-feet after being lifted on a swing during wedding pyrotechnics show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News